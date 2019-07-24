Lightning lights up South Okanagan skies for second night

A storm system has moved into the Okanagan and Boundary areas from Washington state, bringing lightning with it for the second night in a row.

Lightning storm moving up valley south to north tonight. Video: Michael Petersen in Oliver pic.twitter.com/qeMR203eNY — Doris Bregolisse (@Global_Doris) July 24, 2019

So far, no fires have been reported from the dozens of lightning strikes that have been produced by the storm.

Just started to heavily rain now in #Penticton as thunderstorm rolls through. pic.twitter.com/xasfwS7OFp — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) July 24, 2019

Global News viewers have sent in photos and videos of the lightning as the storm moved from south to north in the valley.

The storm can be tracked on the Environment Canada radar here.

Crazy lightning show happening in the south Okanagan right now. This was taken at 9:51pm. #LakeOsoyoos #SummerStorm #PleaseDontStartAForestFire pic.twitter.com/V0KrtDLLKs — Erin Stang Chrusch (@erinchrusch) July 24, 2019

A map of real-time lightning strikes can be accessed here.

More intense lightning in Southern Okanagan right now!!! @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/f7ADdYa2tP — Mark Madryga (@MMadryga) July 24, 2019

To check on the B.C. Wildfire map as the storm moves through the province, click here.