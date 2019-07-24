Lightning lights up South Okanagan skies for second night
A storm system has moved into the Okanagan and Boundary areas from Washington state, bringing lightning with it for the second night in a row.
So far, no fires have been reported from the dozens of lightning strikes that have been produced by the storm.
Global News viewers have sent in photos and videos of the lightning as the storm moved from south to north in the valley.
The storm can be tracked on the Environment Canada radar here.
A map of real-time lightning strikes can be accessed here.
To check on the B.C. Wildfire map as the storm moves through the province, click here.
