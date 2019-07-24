Weather
July 24, 2019 2:54 am

Lightning lights up South Okanagan skies for second night

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Lightning over Oliver, B.C.

Courtesy: Michael Petersen/ Global News
A A

A storm system has moved into the Okanagan and Boundary areas from Washington state, bringing lightning with it for the second night in a row.

So far, no fires have been reported from the dozens of lightning strikes that have been produced by the storm.

READ MORE: Lightning strike near South Okanagan home starts fire

READ MORE: Injured mountain biker rescued from dark Kelowna trail

Global News viewers have sent in photos and videos of the lightning as the storm moved from south to north in the valley.

lightning from kevin suffern

Lightning over Naramata

Courtesy: Kevin Suffern/ Global News
Screenshot_20190723-224824_Slow motion editor

Lightning over Okanagan Valley

Courtesy: Dan Boileau/ Global News
osoyoos lightning from roberta

Lightning over Osoyoos, B.C.

Courtesy: Roberta McIntosh/ Global News

The storm can be tracked on the Environment Canada radar here.

A map of real-time lightning strikes can be accessed here.

To check on the B.C. Wildfire map as the storm moves through the province, click here.
Report an error
BC
bc storm
BC Wildfire Service
lightning map
lightning storm
lightning strikes
naramata
Okanagan lightning storm
osoyoos
penticton
summerland

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.