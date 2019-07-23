RCMP warning public of telemarketing fraud in Osoyoos

RCMP in Osoyoos are warning the public that an individual is calling people and asking for donations to the Osoyoos High School Healthy Kids Program.

School administrators confirmed to police that they are not, in fact, looking for donations.

Police say that the same number making those calls is linked to several other scams.

The public should be cautious when providing financial information to strangers over the phone, police say.

