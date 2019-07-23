Former WHL hockey player sentenced after trying to grab baby, evade police

A former WHL hockey player pleaded guilty to assault in court on Tuesday.

Court heard that Harold Giffen Nyren tried to grab a 14-month-old toddler from his mother’s arms at Kerry Park in late April.

“He held the baby by the head. He was holding it by the head and running with the baby. It was crazy,” witness Terri Heynen told Global News at the time of the incident.

The father of the child pushed Nyren away, Crown prosecutor David Grabavac told court.

Nyren then said he was sorry and that he was scared, Grabavac added.

Court heard that Nyren thought he knew the family. He believed the baby had been abducted, so he tried to apprehend the child, Grabavac said.

Nyren then stripped off his clothes, jumped into the lake and swam to the log boom, he said.

Police said that Nyren was delusional and asked for them to call his mom but gave the wrong number, he added.

Dozens of people in the busy park watched as Nyren eluded police in the water before they finally cornered and arrested him.

Nyren was then taken to Kelowna General Hospital where he needed restraint and was prescribed anti-psychotic medication, Grabavac said.

Court heard that Nyren was not abusing drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident, but his hockey career was coming to an end, and he had just broken up with a long-term girlfriend.

Court also heard that he had four registered concussions and numerous minor ones.

Nyren sat looking down with his head in his hands as the prosecution detailed what had happened during the afternoon in question.

The mother of the baby is still suffering from the extremely traumatic event, Grabavac said.

She has flashbacks, panic attacks and is hyper-vigilant about her children, according to a victim impact statement.

Nyren told court he had been caught in a bad position and went through hell over the last few months.

He said he was extremely remorseful and was especially sorry to the family that was involved.

Court heard that doctors believe that Nyren may have bipolar disorder.

He’s been given a two-year conditional discharge. If he follows the judge’s terms, he won’t have a criminal record at the end of it.