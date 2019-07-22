Trial begins for man accused of firing shots inside downtown Kelowna home

The week-long trial of a man who is accused of firing shots inside a downtown Kelowna home has started.

In March 2018, neighbours called police after they heard several gunshots inside a home near Coronation Avenue and St. Paul Street.

Coda Hiscock, who was 31 years old at the time of the incident, was arrested at the scene. According to police, he was the only person inside the house at the time.

Inside the home, there were bullet holes in the wall, windows were shattered and shots had been fired into a laptop.

Hiscock is now on trial for several firearms offences.

Four police officers took the stand on Monday. Those who dealt with him said that he was distraught and paranoid. Officers also said he appeared agitated and mentioned on more than one occasion that he didn’t trust them.

One officer also testified that Hiscock had told her he had smoked a bowl of meth.

However, the officer who photographed the scene said he did not see any drugs or paraphernalia in the house after the shooting, although he did not look through any drawers.

Court heard RCMP recordings in which Hiscock appeared to be weeping or sobbing at times.

The defence asked if police offered Hiscock any medical assistance. Officers said they tried to get Hiscock his anti-psychotic drugs but otherwise didn’t feel he needed medical help, as he told them he hadn’t officially been diagnosed with a mental illness.

Police also testified that Hiscock appeared to be hearing voices, and he was concerned for the welfare of his girlfriend. An officer said he tried to reassure Hiscock that he was the only person home at the time of the incident, and nobody had been hurt in the shooting.

The trial is being heard by a judge alone.