Kelowna cab driver charged with sexual assault

A Kelowna taxi driver has surrendered his chauffeurs license after being charged with sexual assault while he was allegedly on the job back in May.

Gagandeep Singh Sidhu has been named as the accused.

RCMP said a woman reported being driven to her final destination in the early morning hours of May 26 and when she was outside the cab, the driver allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The woman came forward with the allegation two days later and Sidhu was arrested on May 30.

Kelowna RCMP said a detailed report of the allegations was forward to the B.C. Prosecution Service and subsequently approved.

Sidhu made his first court appearance on July 4 and will be back in court again on July 25.