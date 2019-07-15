Gananoque man charged following fraud investigation involving local charity

A Gananoque man is facing charges after police received complaints about the finances of a local charity.

According to a Ganonoque police news release issued Monday, police received a complaint about an unidentified local charitable organization, claiming there were irregularities in the organization’s finances.

As a result of that investigation, a 52-year-old man from Gananoque was charged with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000 and criminal breach of trust.

The man was released on bail.

Gananoque police refused to release any more information about the man charged or the charitable organization involved in the investigation.