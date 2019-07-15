Crime
July 15, 2019 11:18 am

Gananoque man charged following fraud investigation involving local charity

By Online Reporter  Global News

Gananoque police have arrested a man following a fraud investigation involving a local charity.

Global Kingston
A A

A Gananoque man is facing charges after police received complaints about the finances of a local charity.

According to a Ganonoque police news release issued Monday, police received a complaint about an unidentified local charitable organization, claiming there were irregularities in the organization’s finances.

READ MORE: SIU investigating sudden death of woman in Gananoque police interview room

As a result of that investigation, a 52-year-old man from Gananoque was charged with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000 and criminal breach of trust.

The man was released on bail.

Gananoque police refused to release any more information about the man charged or the charitable organization involved in the investigation.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
charity gananoque charged
fraud Gananoque
fraud investigation gananoque
Gananoque charity charged
gananoque fraud
Gananoque Police
theft investigation gananoque

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.