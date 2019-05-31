SIU investigating sudden death of woman in Gananoque police interview room

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into the death of a 63-year-old woman in Gananoque, Ont.

According to an SIU news release, the woman went to the Gananoque police station on Saturday, May 24, to report an incident.

While in a police interview room, she suddenly collapsed.

The SIU says officers performed CPR on the woman, who wasn’t displaying any vital signs.

Paramedics and firefighters were called to the police station, but the woman was pronounced dead en route to a hospital.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The unit is also asking anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that footage through the SIU website.