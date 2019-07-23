Break-in suspect arrested while hiding in Saskatoon bar’s washroom

Police found a 29-year-old woman, who was wanted in connection with numerous break-ins in Saskatoon, while she was trying to hide in a washroom.

Officers attempted to locate the suspect at a home in the 100-block of Avenue W South at roughly 3 p.m. CT on July 22, according to a police report.

The woman fled the home on foot.

She was located and arrested in the washroom of a bar in the 2400-block of 22nd Street West, Saskatoon police said.

The woman was wanted for six break-and-enter files since May 2019. The accused was scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on the afternoon of July 23.

She also had outstanding warrants from the Prince Albert Police Service.

