John Prine bows out of Edmonton Folk Music Festival due to health

With just over two weeks to go until the 40th annual Edmonton Folk Music Festival kicks off, one of the main headliners has had to pull out due to health reasons.

John Prine was set to close out the four-day festival on Aug. 11, but his management team has informed organizers that Prine is undergoing surgery this week and is postponing all of his summer dates.

Prine is expecting a full recovery and has confirmed he will perform during the Sunday evening show in 2020.

WATCH: The full list of performers for the 40th annual Edmonton Folk Fest.

The festival beings on Aug. 8, when Digging Roots, Trampled by Turtles, St. Paul & The Broken Bones and Hozier will take to the main stage.

The following night will feature Jason Isbell and Brandi Carlile as headliners.

On Saturday afternoon, Dervish will take to the main stage, and that evening’s lineup will consist of Hurray for the Riff Raff, Bahamas, Bruce Cockburn and Blue Rodeo.

Dobet Gnahoré will perform on Sunday afternoon, and then closing the festival in Gallagher Park that evening will be The War and Treaty and The Waifs.

“We are in the process of finding a replacement, but at this late date it will be difficult,” Folk Fest said in a statement.

READ MORE: 2019 Edmonton Folk Music Festival headliners: Hozier, Brandi Carlile, Blue Rodeo

In light of the news, Folk Fest is offering refunds to people who purchased single, Sunday tickets. Refunds will be offered from July 24 to end-of-day on July 31 via the Edmonton Folk Music Festival ticket office.

Refunds will be provided to the original ticket purchaser only and 4-day passes are not eligible for a refund.