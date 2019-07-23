New project opens to support homeless in North Battleford, Sask.

A grand opening was held on Tuesday for a new affordable housing project in North Battleford, Sask., to help break the cycle of homelessness.

Support services will be provided in-kind by various partners that include mental health and addictions referrals, life skills, as well as a mentorship program with Indigenous elders, according to a government release.

Three of the eight bedrooms are accessible in the bungalow-style rooming house, which is approximately 3,350 square feet in size.

“This new eight-bed home is more than just safe and affordable place to live, it’s the key to a better life for residents here,” Jean-Yves Duclos, the minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), said in a press release.

“There’s an inherent connection between dignity and housing, and I’m proud to support organizations like Battlefords Indian Métis Friendship Centre (BIMFC) and the important work they do to help rebuild lives and create stronger, safer communities.”

BIMFC received a $130,000 grant from the Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs for this project. An additional $10,000 was approved by CMHC.

The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan jointly contributed up to $580,000 towards the project.

“Our government is pleased to support this project, which will make life better for eight chronically homeless people in North Battleford,” Saskatchewan’s Social Services Minister Paul Merriman said in a statement.

“The building that we are opening today is a positive step forward for these eight individuals and the community of North Battleford. Together with our partners, we are making a difference for people in greatest need, beginning with safe, quality, affordable and supportive housing.”

The City of North Battleford provided $108,000 for the land and the costs of site servicing.

Located at 1132 98th St., the home includes social spaces, a dining area, and kitchen as well as space for group meetings.