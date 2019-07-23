Waterloo, Guelph public health units to study impacts of climate change

The health units that oversee the Guelph Area and the Region of Waterloo are teaming up to study the health-related impacts of climate change.

The collaboration between Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health and the Region of Waterloo Public Health hopes to reduce the risks and strengthen resilience against current and future changes to the climate at a local level.

The health units will focus on addressing rising temperatures, extreme weather, diseases such as Lyme disease and West Nile Virus, along with food and water-borne illnesses and air pollution.

The study is also expected to make recommendations to decision-makers and stakeholders to help them respond to the impacts of climate change and raise awareness.

The three-year project is expected to involve a large amount of data collection and involve multiple community partners across all levels of government.

The two health units jointly applied for and received $300,000 from Health Canada for the study.

They will be working with ICLEI, a non-profit organization that works with local governments to achieve improvements in sustainability and resilience.

