Pride flag stolen from Maple Ridge church

A church in Maple Ridge has fallen victim to theft, and it involves a pride and transgender flag.

Golden Ears United Church Minister Leenane Shiels says the flags were hung just last month “as a symbol that we were a welcoming safe space for people of all genders and sexuality.”

WATCH: (Aired June 24, 2019) Surrey RCMP raise rainbow flag in support of pride month

She said they were stolen on Friday.

“We’re not sure whether it was just a prank with teenagers or something a little more sinister, homophobic or transphobic.”

READ MORE: Pride flag at Ladner church defaced a second time in nearly 2 weeks

Shiels wants to understand why someone would take them, and explain to them why they were meaningful to the church.

The theft comes just a week away from the city’s Pride celebration.

She says RCMP have been notified and would just like the flags returned.