Pride flag stolen from Maple Ridge church
A church in Maple Ridge has fallen victim to theft, and it involves a pride and transgender flag.
Golden Ears United Church Minister Leenane Shiels says the flags were hung just last month “as a symbol that we were a welcoming safe space for people of all genders and sexuality.”
She said they were stolen on Friday.
“We’re not sure whether it was just a prank with teenagers or something a little more sinister, homophobic or transphobic.”
Shiels wants to understand why someone would take them, and explain to them why they were meaningful to the church.
The theft comes just a week away from the city’s Pride celebration.
She says RCMP have been notified and would just like the flags returned.
