Cunard Beach closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels

Halifax Regional Municipality staff have found in a recent water quality test that Cunard Beach at William’s Lake exceeded Health Canada swimming guidelines.

The HRM said in a press release on Tuesday that Cunard Beach has been closed to swimming until further notice due to high bacteria levels found in the water.

“High bacteria levels can be caused by a number of factors, including dogs, birds, wildlife, and high temperatures,” said the municipality.

Municipal staff regularly test the water quality at all supervised and four unsupervised municipal beaches during the summer months.

HRM said staff will continue testing the water at Cunard Beach until bacteria levels return to safe levels.