Health
July 23, 2019 12:30 pm

Cunard Beach closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels

By Online producer/reporter  Global News

Chocolate Lake Beach

File/ Global News
A A

Halifax Regional Municipality staff have found in a recent water quality test that Cunard Beach at William’s Lake exceeded Health Canada swimming guidelines.

The HRM said in a press release on Tuesday that Cunard Beach has been closed to swimming until further notice due to high bacteria levels found in the water.

“High bacteria levels can be caused by a number of factors, including dogs, birds, wildlife, and high temperatures,” said the municipality.

READ MORE: Police temporarily close road leading to Crystal Crescent Beach after congestion, parking issues

Municipal staff regularly test the water quality at all supervised and four unsupervised municipal beaches during the summer months.

HRM said staff will continue testing the water at Cunard Beach until bacteria levels return to safe levels.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bacteria
Cunard Beach
Halifax Regional Municipality
Health
high bacteria levels
Hlaifax Regional Municipality
summer season
Swimming
Water Quality
Water Test
Williams Lake

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.