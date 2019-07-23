World
July 23, 2019 9:18 am

Air Canada to resume flights to India after airspace closure

By Staff Reuters

An Airbus A320 (A320-200) jetliner, belonging to Air Canada.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal
Air Canada on Tuesday said it would resume its flights to India, a week after Pakistan reopened its airspace for international civil aviation.

The country had closed its airspace after an attack by a Pakistan-based militant group in Indian-controlled Kashmir led to clashes between the nuclear-armed powers. 

Air Canada had suspended flights to India in February, as the airspace closure forced long detours that cost airlines millions of dollars.

The airline said it would resume its daily, non-stop Toronto-Delhi flights on October 1.

