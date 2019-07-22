Woman filmed driving SUV down Vancouver hotel stairs fined $368

The B.C. woman who was recorded driving an SUV down a set of stairs at a Vancouver hotel has been fined $368 for her actions.

The incident took place around 8 a.m. Friday morning at the Sheraton Wall Centre, where a witness told Global News they saw the driver go past signs for the hotel’s parking lot, then down the stairs toward Hornby Street.

“Our collision investigation unit was able to locate the driver, speak to the driver, and as a result of the investigation that has now concluded, that driver has been issued a ticket under the Motor Vehicle Act for driving without due care and attention,” said VPD Const. Steve Addison on Monday.

I talked to the woman who was behind the wheel of this SUV. She’s mortified & embarrassed about it. Says she got turned around after dropping her husband off. But she’s also saddened not one person tried to help her. Instead, people took out their phones to record and make fun. pic.twitter.com/oakWNumAqO — Jill Bennett (@jillreports) July 21, 2019

Global News spoke with the woman behind the wheel on Saturday, who said she was mortified and embarassed when the video went viral.

She said she had become turned around while dropping her husband off, and was upset that people had opted to take out their phones and record the incident rather than offering help.

“Certainly people have made light of this on social media, I’ve seen it. But we have to remember that this was largely due to driver inattention and it was an error on the part of the driver,” said Addison.

But he added that that it is now the “nature of the world we live in” for people to record unusual incidents they see in public.

“My understanding is that she has not enjoyed her 15 minutes of fame, and she is rightfully embarrassed,” said Addison.

“We’re pleased with the outcome of the investigation. We believe it’s a fair outcome to the investigation.”

Addison said the episode was a good example of the fact that road safety is a shared responsibility among all road users, be they drivers, cyclists or pedestrians.

