Man charged with causing a disturbance at Peterborough’s Victoria Park

A man has been charged with causing a disturbance and resisting arrest following a Sunday morning incident in Victoria Park.

The Peterborough Police Service says that around 10:50 a.m., officers were called to the area of Victoria Park in response to numerous public complaints regarding activity within the Water Street park.

While officers were addressing alleged bylaw offences, police say a man approached them and began yelling and swearing at the officers.

Police say officers asked the man several times to discontinue his actions and that he was cautioned against causing a disturbance.

“The male continued yelling obscenities and, as a result, was placed under arrest,” police said Monday morning.

The man also allegedly resisted arrest.

Donald Eric Robinson, 35, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with causing a disturbance and resisting a peace officer.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 1.