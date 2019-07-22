Man charged with causing a disturbance at Peterborough’s Victoria Park
A man has been charged with causing a disturbance and resisting arrest following a Sunday morning incident in Victoria Park.
The Peterborough Police Service says that around 10:50 a.m., officers were called to the area of Victoria Park in response to numerous public complaints regarding activity within the Water Street park.
READ MORE: Lindsay man arrested in public park charged with indecent exposure
While officers were addressing alleged bylaw offences, police say a man approached them and began yelling and swearing at the officers.
Police say officers asked the man several times to discontinue his actions and that he was cautioned against causing a disturbance.
“The male continued yelling obscenities and, as a result, was placed under arrest,” police said Monday morning.
The man also allegedly resisted arrest.
WATCH: City councillor calls for end to tent city at Victoria Park
Donald Eric Robinson, 35, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with causing a disturbance and resisting a peace officer.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 1.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.