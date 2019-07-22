Bradford West Gwillimbury to host annual Carrot Fest in August

Bradford West Gwillimbury will hold its annual carrot festival downtown on Aug. 16 and 17.

The event will feature a vendor market, free outdoor entertainment and live music.

On Friday, a car show will accompany the vendor market and musical entertainment.

On Saturday, there will be more than 200 vendors downtown as well as aerial performers, stilt walkers, BMXers performing stunt tricks and fire and magic shows.

On both Friday and Saturday, there will be a kids area with inflatables and games. Carrot arts and crafts will be available on Friday evening, and on Saturday, pony rides will be available along with an ice-cream eating contest.

Food from Liko’s Hawaiian Barbecue, Mister Treats Ice Cream Truck, Kenzington Burger Bar, La Mexicanada and Sweet B’s will be available.

The Holland Marsh Growers’ Association will also be handing out free bags of locally grown carrots.

The festival is located outdoors along Holland Street, Barrie Street and Simcoe Road.

BWG Transit will be offering free bus service on Saturday for Carrot Fest, with free parking available at the BWG Leisure Centre and the Bradford GO station.

Carrot Fest started more than 20 years ago and celebrates Bradford’s agricultural roots.

