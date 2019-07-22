City of Barrie launches new pilot project to slow traffic

The City of Barrie is launching a new pilot project aimed at slowing traffic on neighbourhood roads.

A metal cutout of a police officer with a traffic radar gun will be placed at the side of the road on select streets in Barrie this summer, with the aim of getting the attention of drivers to slow down.

According to the city, the pilot expands on its traffic-calming measures and supports the council’s aim of improving the ability to get around.

The city says the objective of traffic-calming is to create safer neighbourhoods by reducing the speed of traffic.

The city’s other traffic-calming measures include temporary speed cushions, radar speed advisory boards, road diets, and temporary median islands.

