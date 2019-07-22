Hamilton police looking for missing woman last seen in Stoney Creek

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing woman.

Police say Nicole Savoy, 48, was last seen on Thursday, July 11, in the area of Queenston Road and Lake Avenue in Stoney Creek.

She was reported missing by her family on Friday.

Savoy is described as white, 5’7”, 105 lbs., with a slim build and shoulder-length curly brown hair with blonde highlights.

It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing but police say she could be carrying three black duffle bags with her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to contact the Division 20 Patrol Staff Sgt. at 905-546-2963 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

