Hamilton police Major Crime Unit taking over missing person investigation of Monica Chisar

Hamilton Police Service (HPS) is ramping up its missing person investigation of 29-year-old Monica Chisar, who was last seen by her friends in the area of Barton Street and Parkdale Avenue North on July 11, 2018.

Police say the investigation will now be handled by the Major Crime Unit (MCU).

“MCU has conducted an overall analysis of the disappearance of Monica Chisar leading investigators to believe that there is a chance foul play exists,” said HPS in a media release. “However, it remains a possibility that Monica is alive and has simply chosen to disappear for reasons only known to her. Regardless, this matter warrants the further resources that the MCU can provide for this investigation.”

Police are still asking the public to provide any relevant information that could assist in the investigation.

“Monica did not have much of a history in Hamilton but she had a wide circle of associates across the GTA. It is also believed that she had a connection to Kitchener, which is also of interest to us.”

The Major Crime Unit can be reached at (905) 546-3829.