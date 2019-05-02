Police release new photo of Hamilton woman missing since Easter weekend

Hamilton police are continuing to ask for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing since the Easter long weekend.

Police say Rebecca Dorman, 50, was last seen leaving a home in the area of Mohawk Road East and Upper Wellington Street on April 20.

Since then, there has been no word on her whereabouts and police are concerned for her well-being.

A new photo of her has been released in an effort to help the public identify her.

She is described as Indigenous, 5’2″ tall and approximately 200 lbs, with wavy two-toned brown and grey shoulder-length hair, and missing her front tooth.

Anyone with information on Dorman is urged to contact the Division 30 Staff-Sgt. at 905-546-3886, anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online.