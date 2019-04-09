Niagara Falls man missing for more than month may be in the Hamilton area

Police services in both the Hamilton-Niagara region are hoping to locate a Niagara Falls man reportedly missing for over a month.

Family and friends say they haven’t spoken to 62-year-old Jaye Aird in the last four to five weeks, and believe he may be in Hamilton or Stoney Creek.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police at 905-688-4111.

Our colleagues @NiagRegPolice believe 62-year-old Jaye Aird may be in #HamOnt. Police and family are concerned for his well-being. If you see him, please call 905-688-4111. https://t.co/bUtMfBR9Yu — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 9, 2019

Media Release: Missing Persons – Assistance Requested in Locating Missing Nagara Falls Male – https://t.co/WF9yCmMnLl pic.twitter.com/MIlPIsJyIM — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) April 4, 2019