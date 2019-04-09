Canada
Niagara Falls man missing for more than month may be in the Hamilton area

Police say the friends and family of Jaye Aird haven't heard from him in 4-5 weeks.

NRPS
Police services in both the Hamilton-Niagara region are hoping to locate a Niagara Falls man reportedly missing for over a month.

Family and friends say they haven’t spoken to 62-year-old Jaye Aird in the last four to five weeks, and believe he may be in Hamilton or Stoney Creek.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police at 905-688-4111.
