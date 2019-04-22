Hamilton police ‘concerned’ for woman who went missing over Easter weekend

Hamilton police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Rebecca Dorman, last seen leaving a residence in the area of Mohawk Road East and Upper Wellington Street, on the evening of April 20.

Police say “this is the first time” the 50-year-old Hamilton woman has ever gone missing.

Dorman is described as Indigenous, five-feet-two-inches tall and approximately 160 lbs, or 73 kg, with brown shoulder-length hair. Authorities say they are concerned about her well being.

Anyone with information is asked to call Division 30 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or to submit an anonymous tips online.

