April 22, 2019 3:17 pm

Hamilton police ‘concerned’ for woman who went missing over Easter weekend

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  Global News
This is the first time Rebecca Dorman has gone missing and police are concerned.

Hamilton Police Service
Hamilton police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Rebecca Dorman, last seen leaving a residence in the area of Mohawk Road East and Upper Wellington Street, on the evening of April 20.

Police say “this is the first time” the 50-year-old Hamilton woman has ever gone missing.

Dorman is described as Indigenous, five-feet-two-inches tall and approximately 160 lbs, or 73 kg, with brown shoulder-length hair. Authorities say they are concerned about her well being.

Anyone with information is asked to call Division 30 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or to submit an anonymous tips online.

