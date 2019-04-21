Hamilton police investigate serious crash on Red Hill
A A
Hamilton Police are investigating after reports of a serious collision on the Red Hill Valley Parkway.
Police say it happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in the southbound lanes near Queenston Road, where about four vehicles were involved in the crash.
Two people were taken to hospital, although the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.
The southbound lanes of the Red Hill were closed for the investigation Saturday evening, leading to a massive traffic backlog in the area.
Police are asking witnesses of the crash to contact the Division 10 Traffic Office by calling 905-546-4756 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.