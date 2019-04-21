Hamilton police investigate serious crash on Red Hill

Hamilton Police are investigating after reports of a serious collision on the Red Hill Valley Parkway.

Police say it happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in the southbound lanes near Queenston Road, where about four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Northbound lanes of the Redhill Valley Parkway between King & Greenhill are closed for a multi vehicle crossover crash. Several patients with non life threatening injuries #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/IPewOTePiT — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) April 20, 2019

Two people were taken to hospital, although the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

The southbound lanes of the Red Hill were closed for the investigation Saturday evening, leading to a massive traffic backlog in the area.

Police are asking witnesses of the crash to contact the Division 10 Traffic Office by calling 905-546-4756 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).