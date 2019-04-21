News
Hamilton police investigate serious crash on Red Hill

Lisa Polewski By News Anchor  900 CHML
Hamilton Police are investigating after reports of a serious collision on the Red Hill Valley Parkway.

Police say it happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in the southbound lanes near Queenston Road, where about four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Two people were taken to hospital, although the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

The southbound lanes of the Red Hill were closed for the investigation Saturday evening, leading to a massive traffic backlog in the area.

Police are asking witnesses of the crash to contact the Division 10 Traffic Office by calling 905-546-4756 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

