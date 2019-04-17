Judge could be appointed within weeks to head inquiry into Red Hill Valley Parkway saga

City councillors have given initial approval to a list of questions they’d like answered during a judicial inquiry into the Red Hill Valley Parkway fiasco.

Among the unanswered questions are who received a copy of a report dealing with friction levels on the Parkway in 2013; why wasn’t the information provided to council and the public; and did that failure contribute to any accidents, injuries or fatalities.

Eli Lederman, the city’s legal expert, has told the general issues committee that he believes a judge could be appointed with 10 days once the terms of reference are ratified by council next Wednesday.

Lederman says he’s also received indications that the entire process, from start to finish, could be completed within one calendar year.

The city is setting aside $7 million as an “initial allocation” towards the cost of the inquiry which will look into why a troubling safety report involving the parkway was hidden for five years.

Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla sought assurances during Wednesday’s meeting that the probe will be held at a venue where it can be live-streamed.

Lederman agrees that whatever venue is selected will allow for public transmission to ensure the hearings are “perfectly accessible.”