Hamilton to study traffic volumes on Lincoln and the Red Hill Valley Parkways

Hamilton City crews will be out on the Lincoln and the Red Hill Valley Parkways this weekend, placing temporary cameras to monitor traffic.

A council-approved study hopes to determine if the parkways are being used as shortcuts instead of using Highway 403 and the QEW.

READ MORE: Judge could be appointed within weeks to head inquiry into Red Hill Valley Parkway saga

Starting this Sunday, digital cameras will be placed on the median and side of both roadways to capture images of traffic, showing the type of vehicle and its licence plate number.

They will remain in place until May 4th, with the results expected to hit the desks of city councillors in the fall.

WATCH: Hamilton city council approves judicial inquiry over lost study

For more details, click here.