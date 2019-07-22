‘Star Trek: Picard’ trailer: Patrick Stewart returns as the beloved captain

Engage!

Trekkies and Trekkers alike rejoiced on Saturday when the first-ever trailer for upcoming sci-fi series Star Trek: Picard dropped at Comic-Con International in San Diego.

Featuring none other than Patrick Stewart as the beloved Picard, the trailer reintroduced familiar faces — most notably, the deconstructed body of android Commander Data and a quick glimpse of former Borg drone Seven of Nine — and bathed viewers in nostalgia.

“These past few years, I really tried to belong here,” an aged Picard says in the trailer, 20 years after TV series Star Trek: The Next Generation, which featured Picard at the helm of the Enterprise, came to an end.

Picard’s short-lived retirement is disrupted by a visit from a young woman (Isa Briones, American Crime Story: Versace) who he believes is in “serious danger.” His mission to help her out leads him back to Starfleet, where he commands a new crew that includes Santiago Cabrera and Canadian actor Alison Pill.

Viewers also get a glimpse of what can only be a Borg cube so it seems Picard’s latest adventures will have something to do with the race of cyborgs out to transform any other living being into one of their own.

On Twitter, longtime Trek star Marina Sirtis confirmed that she and Jonathan Frakes will be returning to Picard as their characters, Deanna Troi and William Riker. Neither of them appears in the trailer.

I’ve managed to keep this secret for months but now I can confirm, Troi and Riker are back!!! #StarTrekPicard #Picard https://t.co/C2GDIOZIjc — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) July 21, 2019

If only we could warp into next year to see this sooner. Make it so.

—

‘Star Trek: Picard’ will stream exclusively on CBS All Access in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video internationally. In Canada, it will air on Space, starting on an unconfirmed date in 2020.