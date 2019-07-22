Rolling lane closures on the Linc to start tonight: City of Hamilton

Overhead roadway signs in urgent need of repair will precipitate rolling closures on the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway starting Monday night.

The City of Hamilton plans to close the roadway for five nights straight between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. with the expectation of completing the work by Friday.

“The construction will require a full closure for approximately three interchanges at a time,” the city said in news release. “Work will begin in the westbound lanes at Upper Gage and will progress in the westbound direction as operations allow.”

READ MORE: Basement blaze on east mountain under investigation — Hamilton fire

The city did not release specifics on what work is being done or where it is taking place, saying the information is “not available due to the nature of the operations.”

Crews will switch to the eastbound lanes once work on the westbound lanes is completed.

Drivers will need to heed emergency detour signs, which will direct them to alternate routes in order to bypass the rolling closures.