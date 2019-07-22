2 dead in separate crashes in New Brunswick over the weekend

New Brunswick RCMP say they’re investigating two separate crashes that killed two men.

Just before midnight on Saturday, police say they were called to a scene on Route 116 in Upper Rexton.

A 25-year-old man from Bass River died after his vehicle left the road and rolled over.

A few hours later on Route 535 in Cocagne a 23-year-old man died after his car left the road and crashed into a concrete barrier.

Police say there were no other people in the two vehicles.