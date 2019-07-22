Crews battle large blaze in Winnipeg’s North End
Crews are on the scene of a large fire in Winnipeg’s North End.
The City of Winnipeg says the blaze is burning in a warehouse at 274 Jarvis Avenue and that residents in the area have been successfully evacuated.
Multiple fire trucks are being used to battle the blaze including an aerial ladder.
The public is being asked to avoid the area and the city is advising that people close their windows due to smoke from the fire traveling east across the city.
