July 22, 2019 4:23 am
Updated: July 22, 2019 5:40 am

Crews battle large blaze in Winnipeg’s North End

Multiple trucks are being used to battle a blaze on Jarvis Avenue near Schultz Street.

Multiple trucks are being used to battle a blaze on Jarvis Avenue near Schultz Street.

Crews are on the scene of a large fire in Winnipeg’s North End.

The City of Winnipeg says the blaze is burning in a warehouse at 274 Jarvis Avenue and that residents in the area have been successfully evacuated.

Multiple fire trucks are being used to battle the blaze including an aerial ladder.

The public is being asked to avoid the area and the city is advising that people close their windows due to smoke from the fire traveling east across the city.

More to come.

