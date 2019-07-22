Crews battle large blaze in Winnipeg’s North End

Crews are on the scene of a large fire in Winnipeg’s North End.

Crews are at the scene of a significant fire in a warehouse at 274 Jarvis Avenue. Residents in the area have been successfully evacuated and we are asking the public to avoid the area. #Winnipeg pic.twitter.com/43Ir3ZbbYN — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) July 22, 2019

The City of Winnipeg says the blaze is burning in a warehouse at 274 Jarvis Avenue and that residents in the area have been successfully evacuated.

Multiple fire trucks are being used to battle the blaze including an aerial ladder.

The public is being asked to avoid the area and the city is advising that people close their windows due to smoke from the fire traveling east across the city.

More to come.

As involved a fire as I have seen in a long time. 2 storey brick building on Jarvis Ave and Habitat Place. #Winnipeg @680CJOB @globalwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/hbGUF8K3ha — Greg Mackling (@GMackWPG) July 22, 2019

Major fire in #Winnipeg’s north end. Fire Fighters protecting a cluster of Habitat for Humanity just north of the fire in a 2 storey brick building. pic.twitter.com/islrM31rIh — Greg Mackling (@GMackWPG) July 22, 2019