February 17, 2019 11:59 am

Winnipeg firefighters battle early morning blaze on Jarvis Avenue

By Digital Journalist  Global News

House Fire on Jarvis Avenue

Michael Draven/ Global News
Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Services were dealing with a house fire on Jarvis Avenue, early Sunday morning.

Crews responded to reports of a fire in a two storey multi-family home around 2:05 a.m.

When they arrived, the fire was well involved with heavy smoke and flames coming from the windows, said WFPS.

Fire damage on the home

Michael Draven/ Global News

Firefighters tried an exterior attack but after knocking down some of the flames, they were able to enter the building.

Initial reports said there may be two people still in the house, but bystanders on scene said they saw two people leaving before crews arrived.

Firefighters searched the house twice and found no one inside.

The fire was under control at 4:25 a.m., the cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates have been made.

Global News
