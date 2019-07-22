Severe thunderstorm briefly knocks out power for thousands in Halifax

Thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers were left in the dark Sunday night after a short, powerful thunderstorm rolled into the province.

Nearly 36,000 customers were without power at one point as a result of the storm, which brought heavy rain and winds.

Nova Scotia Power says a lightning strike at their Lakeside substation caused a widespread outage in the Clayton Park West and Kearney Lake areas.

A lightning strike at our Lakeside substation has caused a power outage in the Clayton Park West and Kearney Lake area. We are working to safely restore as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/OizKPlXefl — Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) July 21, 2019

The fire has been put out at our Lakeside substation. Crews can now work safely on repairing and replacing damaged equipment. #NSStorm pic.twitter.com/Qj8497E7Kf — Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) July 22, 2019

Major outages also occurred in Halifax’s south end, as well as in Armdale, Sherwood Heights and Herring Cove areas.

Another lightning strike at the Tufts Cove Generating Station resulted in one of the outages.

From our Instagram: "From Julia Marie in our DM's: Tufts Cove hit by lightning. This may explain the power outages 😮 #halifax #nsstorm" pic.twitter.com/H2D3nWO6wH — Halifax News & Info (@haligonia) July 21, 2019

Localized flooding was also reported in several downtown regions.

Here are some more photos and videos that were taken by Halifax residents during the storm.

Just reviewing some footage from earlier and it almost looks sped up, but it’s not. This was real time. Talk about rapid rainfall! #Halifax #Nsstorm pic.twitter.com/LVJop2mSx0 — Nathan Coleman (@NateTWN) July 22, 2019

Crews working to restore power along Connaught Ave in Halifax today after tree fell into power lines. #NSStorm pic.twitter.com/wX1TGT4C9O — Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) July 22, 2019

Almost all of the outages have since been restored. As of 5:30 a.m. Monday, about 100 Nova Scotia Power customers remain affected by the outages.

The power utility says they were forced to bring in additional crews to deal with the outages.