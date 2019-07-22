Weather
July 22, 2019 4:38 am
Updated: July 22, 2019 4:49 am

Severe thunderstorm briefly knocks out power for thousands in Halifax

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News
Nova Scotia Power says a lightning strike at their Lakeside substation caused a power outage in the Clayton Park West and Kearney Lake area.

Thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers were left in the dark Sunday night after a short, powerful thunderstorm rolled into the province.

Nearly 36,000 customers were without power at one point as a result of the storm, which brought heavy rain and winds.

Nova Scotia Power says a lightning strike at their Lakeside substation caused a widespread outage in the Clayton Park West and Kearney Lake areas.

Major outages also occurred in Halifax’s south end, as well as in Armdale, Sherwood Heights and Herring Cove areas.

Another lightning strike at the Tufts Cove Generating Station resulted in one of the outages.

Localized flooding was also reported in several downtown regions.

Here are some more photos and videos that were taken by Halifax residents during the storm.

 

Almost all of the outages have since been restored. As of 5:30 a.m. Monday, about 100 Nova Scotia Power customers remain affected by the outages.

The power utility says they were forced to bring in additional crews to deal with the outages.

