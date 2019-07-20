Nova Scotia, New Brunswick to experience sweltering weekend weather
It’s set to be a hot weekend for many parts of the Maritimes this weekend.
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much of central and southern New Brunswick and the entire Nova Scotia peninsula.
Humidex values could reach as high as 39 on Saturday and Sunday in both provinces.
It’s expected that conditions will return to normal late on Sunday as a cold front with scattered showers passes over the region.
Environment Canada is recommending everyone drink plenty of water and stay in a cool place.
