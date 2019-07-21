Canadians Melissa Humana Paredes, Sarah Pavan win major beach volleyball event in Edmonton

Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes have captured FIVB World Tour gold on home soil for the first time, adding to an already successful month of competition.

Humana-Paredes and Pavan defeated the American team of Betsi Flint and Emily Day, 21-11, 21-16 in the final of the Edmonton Open on Sunday.

Pavan, from Kitchener, Ont., and Toronto’s Humana-Paredes, also won the beach volleyball world championship in Germany earlier in July to claim Canada’s first world title and clinch a berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Prior to the women’s final, the Canadian duo of Grant O’Gorman and Ben Saxton fell against Switzerland’s Nico Beeler and Marco Krattiger in the men’s championship.

The Swiss pairing took the match in three sets: 21-15, 23-25, 15-8.

