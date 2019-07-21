Sports
July 21, 2019 7:52 pm
Updated: July 21, 2019 8:26 pm

Canadians Melissa Humana Paredes, Sarah Pavan win major beach volleyball event in Edmonton

By Staff The Canadian Press

A 2018 file photo of Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes.

(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
A A

Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes have captured FIVB World Tour gold on home soil for the first time, adding to an already successful month of competition.

Humana-Paredes and Pavan defeated the American team of Betsi Flint and Emily Day, 21-11, 21-16 in the final of the Edmonton Open on Sunday.

Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan defeated the American team of Betsi Flint and Emily Day, 21-11, 21-16 in the final of the Edmonton Open on Sunday.

Charles Taylor/ Global News

READ MORE: Team Canada announces 8-member beach volleyball team that’s headed to Olympics in Rio

Pavan, from Kitchener, Ont., and Toronto’s Humana-Paredes, also won the beach volleyball world championship in Germany earlier in July to claim Canada’s first world title and clinch a berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Prior to the women’s final, the Canadian duo of Grant O’Gorman and Ben Saxton fell against Switzerland’s Nico Beeler and Marco Krattiger in the men’s championship.

The Swiss pairing took the match in three sets: 21-15, 23-25, 15-8.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about beach volleyball.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Beach Volleyball
Ben Saxton
Edmonton Open
Edmonton sports
FIVB
FIVB World Tour
Grant O'Gorman
Melissa Humana-Paredes
Sarah Pavan
Sports
Volleyball

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.