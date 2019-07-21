TransLink says double-decker buses will be on Metro Vancouver roads this fall

Transit users in Metro Vancouver will soon be riding high on a new fleet of double-decker buses, TransLink announced Friday.

The transit authority posted pictures of the buses decked out in the traditional blue, yellow and grey colour scheme on social media while promising they’re now on the way to the region.

Once inspected and tested, the extra-large buses are expected to enter service this fall.

TransLink began testing the buses in December 2017 as a part of a four-month pilot project to determine how they would benefit long-haul customers.

The pilot received overwhelmingly positive feedback from over 600 riders, TransLink said last year, adding that those riders were pleased with the increased capacity of the 80-seat buses.

The authority then ordered 32 buses at a cost of $1 million each.

Each bus includes panoramic views from the top deck and a lit staircase with handrails. On the lower level, screens will indicate vacant seats on the upper deck.

TransLink said last year it plans to use the double-decker buses for any long haul routes into Vancouver that last more than 40 minutes, such as South Surrey, White Rock, Tsawwassen ferry terminal and Langley.

The Township of Langley also expressed interest in adding the buses to its own routes, citing a growing population.

TransLink was not available for further comment Sunday but promised on social media that more details on the double-decker buses are on the way.