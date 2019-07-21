Major flooding forces an evacuation at Portage Avenue building

Flooding in a west-end building Sunday morning forced out 30 residents.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews received reports of flooding inside a Portage Avenue building near Sherburn Street.

Crews arrived on scene just after 5:30 a.m. and were unable to shut off the water to the building.

In a news release sent out Sunday morning, the city said “the flooding was progressing quickly” and as a result, the City of Winnipeg’s Water and Waste Department was called to provide assistance.

Manitoba Hydro also responded to the call as the flood was beginning to threaten the building’s electrical supply.

READ MORE: City of Winnipeg experiences traffic light outages

The evacuees were relocated with help from Winnipeg Transit, with no injuries being reported.

The cause of the flood is unknown at this time.

WATCH: Dozens sent to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel