Canada
July 21, 2019 11:21 am
Updated: July 21, 2019 11:22 am

Multiple Toronto beaches closed due to E. Coli levels

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: (July 19) Concerns over Toronto beach water

A A

TORONTO – Multiple Toronto beaches remain closed due to high levels of E. coli in the water.

Toronto Public Health reported on Saturday that Sunnyside, Cherry and Marie Curtis beaches are unsafe to swim in.

READ MORE: What’s in the water? The bacterial booby traps of summer

The closures come as the city continues to experience very warm temperatures.

Health officials say exposure to E. coli presents a greater risk of nose, throat, ear, skin infection as well as other conditions.

They say that these areas are still safe for picnics and other activities.

– With files from Global News

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
E.coli
Lake Ontario
Swimming
Toronto
toronto beaches
Toronto Water
Weather

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.