Multiple Toronto beaches closed due to E. Coli levels

TORONTO – Multiple Toronto beaches remain closed due to high levels of E. coli in the water.

Toronto Public Health reported on Saturday that Sunnyside, Cherry and Marie Curtis beaches are unsafe to swim in.

The closures come as the city continues to experience very warm temperatures.

Health officials say exposure to E. coli presents a greater risk of nose, throat, ear, skin infection as well as other conditions.

They say that these areas are still safe for picnics and other activities.

