26th annual Cycle of Hope comes to celebratory finish in Winnipeg

A group of Winnipeggers are capping off 67 hours on their bikes this weekend.

They’ve been riding over the course of two weeks, all to raise money to build a house for a family in need.

“It’s a huge sacrifice for the people participating,” says Sandy Hopkins, the chief executive officer for Habitat for Humanity Manitoba. “They train during the winter and they’re on the road for two full weeks away from their families and riding 100 to 150 kilometres per day.”

The group of over 30 cyclists began their Cycle of Hope trek in Baker City, Ore.

They passed through the scenic Lolo National Forest into Montana and concluded their cycling adventure in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming before returning to Winnipeg.

“A lot of the time when we’re on the road it’s about keeping the pedals turning but in some of those really tough moments, you do kind of reflect back on the reasons why we’re doing this,” says first-time Cycle of Hope participant Doug Bell. “The pedals just seem to turn over a little bit easier when you do that.”

They battled through an incline of over 10,000 metres and averaged a distance of 109 kilometres per day.

They wrapped up their voyage in a special way, by building the first wall of what will be this year’s Cycle of Hope partner family’s future home.

