Raptors’ Kyle Lowry has surgery on thumb injured in playoffs

Kyle Lowry has undergone surgery to repair damaged ligaments in his left thumb, an injury he played through during the last two rounds of Toronto’s run to the NBA championship.

The Raptors said Friday that Lowry had the surgery in New York at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

READ MORE: Nike files countersuit against Kawhi Leonard over control of ‘Klaw’ logo

The All-Star point guard was hurt May 12 during Game 7 of a victory over Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference semifinals. He continued to play and helped Toronto win its first championship title when he finished with 26 points and 10 assists in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

WATCH: Raptors victory parade — Drake, Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet celebrate on board parade bus



Lowry averaged 15 points and 6.6 assists in 24 post-season games. The Raptors also announced Friday they have signed guard Matt Thomas.

The six-foot-five, 190-pound Thomas has spent the past two years playing professionally in Spain. He averaged 12 points last season with Valencia Basket, shooting 51.4 per cent from the field and 48.1 per cent from three-point range to help the team capture the 2019 EuroCup title.

READ MORE: Kawhi Leonard — From ‘King of the North’ to banned at L.A. coffee shops

A native of Decatur, Ill., Thomas, 24, played four NCAA seasons at Iowa State (2013-17).