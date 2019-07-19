Saskatoon SPCA investigating Twitch user for cat-throwing video

The Saskatoon SPCA is investigating multiple formal complaints of a woman throwing a cat on Twitch, a platform for live-streaming video games.

A video posted on Twitter on Thursday evening appears to show a woman who goes by the name Alinity Divine while she’s playing a video game. She picks up a cat from beneath the frame and tosses it over her shoulders. By Friday afternoon, the clip had been viewed more than one million times.

The Twitch streamer’s Twitter profile says she is from Saskatchewan.

Saskatoon SPCA spokesperson Jasmine Hanson told Global News the agency considers the video concerning.

“We’ve got a few formal complaints on our website, and our animal protection officers receive those right away,” Hanson said.

Officials are still working to determine an address for the woman, Hanson said. If a person is reported, but lives outside of Saskatoon SPCA jurisdiction, officers can refer the file elsewhere.

On Twitter, Alinity apologized for her “lapses in judgement.” She also referenced a video in which she spits vodka into her cat’s mouth, calling it a “stupid thing to do.”

She also said she understands people who report her to animal authorities.

“My animals are well loved, and live in a warm and caring home, and I will comply with any authority that seeks to validate this,” she tweeted.

Global News has emailed Alinity for comment, but didn’t immediately receive a response.

