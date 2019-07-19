Coaldale outdoor pool closed for remainder of season

A deserted pool is an unusual sight in Coaldale, Alta., on a hot summer day, but it will stay that way for the remainder of the season.

Problems with the filtration system that will cost up to $300,000 to repair spurred council to close the facility in July, however, town officials have found an out-of-town solution to satisfy swimmers’ needs this summer.

“It wasn’t going to be a workable solution to just close the pool and leave our children high and dry for the summer,” Coaldale Mayor Kim Craig said.

READ MORE: Lethbridge YMCA announces program reductions, pool closure as move approaches

Craig said the town will instead offer a shuttle bus to residents on weekdays that will transport them, free of charge, to another outdoor pool in the neighbouring village of Stirling.

The shuttle will leave from the parking lot of Coaldale’s outdoor pool, Monday through Friday, at 1 p.m., and will return each day at 4:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Stan Siwik Pool finds itself on the ever-growing list of locations in Lethbridge victim to needle debris

With travel time included, that should give swimmers around two-and-half hours to enjoy Stirling’s outdoor facility.

“A lot of parents work… and the ability to have their kids go and occupy some of their afternoon by swimming was sort of predicated in the decision of the timing,” Craig said.

WATCH BELOW: (Feb, 2017) Lethbridge woman credits swimming pool therapy in overcoming chronic pain

However, one parent, whose 12-year-old son is a frequent visitor of Coaldale’s pool, said this isn’t the most practical solution.

“It’s great that Coaldale’s trying to accommodate the citizens,” said resident Brandy Leishman. “But I’m not comfortable sending my child on a bus with people I don’t know, to a place… I don’t know.”

When her son goes to the Coaldale pool by himself, Leishman explained, it’s different.

“If he’s not home by a certain time, then I can go find him,” she said.

“If he’s in [Stirling], I can’t go to him. If something happens, I can’t get there immediately.”

The bus shuttle isn’t meant to be a long-term solution, Craig said, as offering the free service will cost the town a large sum of money.

“We might increase our deficit to the pool by $20-40,000,” he said, “but it’s just something that we felt we had to do.”

The outdoor pool will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019 season, with town council planning to hold community consultations in the fall to determine the future of the facility.