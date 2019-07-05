Canada
July 5, 2019 4:48 pm

Halifax Common outdoor pool closed Monday for repairs

By Online producer/reporter  Global News
Pixabay/Ben Kerckx
The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that the Halifax Common outdoor pool will be closed for repairs beginning Monday, July 8.

The closure will be in effect until further notice to investigate water loss in the pool.

For the duration of this closure, free public swims will be offered at Needham and Centennial pools from Friday to Saturday.

The splashpad on the Common will remain operational while the pool is undergoing maintenance.

