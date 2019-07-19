Construction underway on separated bike lane project in Kitchener

The City of Kitchener announced Friday that construction is underway on the separated bike lane pilot.

There will be five kilometres’ worth of separated bike lanes on Queen’s Boulevard, Belmont Avenue and Water Street which the city says will create “more safe and comfortable spaces for cyclists.”

The city chose the three streets for the pilot project as it says they are “natural connection points” between neighbourhoods.

“These roads see over 10,000 cars per day at speeds averaging up to 60 km/h in some sections, and 70 per cent of cyclists are riding on the sidewalks to avoid traffic,” Ward 8 Councillor Margaret Johnston said in a statement.

“I’m encouraged by the move to make Belmont Avenue and Queen’s Boulevard into more complete streets, with this pilot acting to calm traffic and provide a place for every mode of transportation, including pedestrians.”

The bike lanes will be separated by rubber curbs and flexible posts.

Construction began on the first section which will start at Queen’s Boulevard and Westheights Drive.

The pilot project will cost $430,000 for installation.

Construction is expected to be finished in September and the project will run for a year.

