App can now be used to pay for parking in downtown Kitchener

The city of Kitchener has introduced a new mobile app which will allow people to pay for city-managed parking lots downtown with their phone.

“Adapting to evolving consumer trends is a priority for all the services provided by the city,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said in a release. “With so many technology companies moving to Kitchener or expanding their operations in the downtown core, this is a natural fit.”

Signs have been installed in parking lots where the Passport Parking app can be used.

To use Passport Parking, it must first be installed on a phone. The user can then select the lot they are using and choose the duration they will stay. The time limit can be extended through a mobile device.

The Passport Parking app is already in use in 600 communities across the continent including in Toronto.