Severe thunderstorm watch issued for London region

When there’s heat and heavy humidity, a thunderstorm usually isn’t far off.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and Middlesex County.

Friday’s forecast may see severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

The national weather agency is calling for thunderstorms to develop Friday afternoon into the evening.

The public is advised to take cover if threatening weather draws near. A simple tip from Environment Canada: When thunder roars, go indoors.

A heat warning is also in effect for the region as well as much of southern Ontario.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-30s Friday, with the humidity pushing the heat to somewhere in the mid-40s.

A similar forecast is expected on Saturday. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are forecast to knock the temperatures down Saturday night.