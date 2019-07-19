Ottawa fire rescue resident from Elgin Street blaze

Ottawa fire has rescued a resident from an apartment fire on Elgin Street on Friday morning.

According to Ottawa fire, the person was rescued from the 3rd floor of the building located at 404 Elgin St. near the intersection of Elgin Street and Gladstone Avenue.

Ottawa fire says they received the 911 call at around 7:40 a.m. this morning reporting smoke was visible from the top floor of the building.

The fire was contained to the top unit and was declared out at 10:43 a.m. One person will be displaced but the damage might be more severe due to “smoke migration.”

A damage estimate has not been released.

Firefighters had to make their way through a construction zone on Elgin to properly combat the blaze and set up a ladder that could rescue the resident. Ottawa police were also called in to assist with the operation.

The resident was assessed by Ottawa paramedics and was transported to hospital.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 404 Elgin Street. One resident rescued by firefighters from 3fd floor balcony. #ottnews #ottcity #ottawafire pic.twitter.com/H6vbe6tumI — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) July 19, 2019