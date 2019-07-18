Tornado warning for southern Alberta: Environment Canada

A tornado warning was issued for Carmangay and Champion in Lethbridge County late Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada issued the alert at 5:24 p.m., saying a severe thunderstorm in the area is producing a tornado.

“This thunderstorm is located five kilometres northwest of Carmangay and is moving to the southeast at 55 km/h,” the weather agency said.

Anyone in the pathway is encouraged take the proper precautions.

“Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”

Landspout tornado easg of Carmangay AB right now. 1723. Been on ground for 5min +@TwistedChasers #abstorm pic.twitter.com/nKRIG7VVpp — Glen Bell (@GlenBellWX) July 18, 2019

At 5:36 p.m. that warning was expanded to include Tabor, Enchant, Lomond, Travers and Little Bow Reserves.

At 6 p.m. that warning was upgraded to include the towns of Enchant, Turin, Picture Butte and Vauxhall.

According to Alberta Emergency Alert, as of 6:05 p.m. all tornado warnings in Alberta had been dropped.

Tornado Alert Ended Jul18 605PM Lethbridge County, MD of Taber and Vulcan https://t.co/L8ht6OCtPQ #ABemerg #ABtornado — AB Emergencyalert (@AB_EmergAlert) July 19, 2019

