SafeSpace London appeals for donations

A non-profit organization that provides support for sex workers, as well as women and non-binary people in need, is appealing to the generosity of Londoners.

Based out of 96 Rectory St., SafeSpace London offers clothing, hygiene and cosmetic products, food and technological access, along with advocacy on a number of issues in the Forest City.

Last week, a volunteer with SafeSpace launched an online fundraiser in hopes of reaching enough funds to cover about three months worth of rent and utilities for its 96 Rectory St. location.

SafeSpace co-founder Julie Baumann told 980 CFPL the fundraiser comes in response to a monthly donor being unable to provide further funds.

Baumann added that searching for funding can be stressful for the non-profit, especially when there is so much other work to be done.

“From making sure we’ve got food for people who ask us, to spending a day in the courtroom for decriminalization [of sex work],” Baumann said.

“Our space, to so many people, is like a home. It’s somewhere they can come to take a load off, somewhere they can come and truly feel community.”

As of Thursday, the fundraiser had already surpassed the halfway mark toward its goal.

Baumann adds that a show of charity from the Londoners is nothing new.

“I am still always shocked and impressed with how generous our community is… It’s really, really nice.”

Those looking to help out can drop a donation at SafeSpace London’s GoFundMe page. Donations can also be sent via e-transfer to safespacelondon@gmail.com.