Walking midway with beer one of new features at 2019 K-Days festival

With just one new wild ride addition, the K-Days midway will look very similar to how it has in the past.

But new alcohol policies mean it may feel a little different for the midway south of the Expo Centre.

“Our south grounds is fully licensed,” said Northland’s operation manager Amanda Frigon. “You can grab a beer and walk around and check out the concert stage, [or] check out the rides.”

“People can have a glass of wine as their kids are on the rides, so yeah, it’s great,” Frigon added.

The relaxed approach is meant to curb binge drinking in beer gardens “so it’s not a crazy ‘lets get drunk’ atmosphere,” said Frigon.

READ MORE: K-Days announces concert headliners including The Offspring, Kip Moore and Aqua

While the little ones may not care about the booze, there’s plenty of newness for them to be excited about.

The always-popular Superdogs have rebranded and revamped their show, adding acrobats to a new indoor feature called Pandora’s Boxes.

“What we know is that people love the antics between people and dogs playing off each other,” said Amy White with Pandora’s Boxes.

A series of obstacles, jumps and tricks are performed by the four-legged stars, alongside skilled acrobatic performers.

“We have some tremendous dog athletes and some tremendous people athletes and that’s what this show is going to provide,” said White.

It’s one of the many new and free indoor attractions, like Toytopia. That exhibit across the hall is described as a nostalgic collection of fun.

A larger-than-life dollhouse, Etch-a-sketch, and Monopoly car are scattered among an exhibit chronicling toys and play throughout the decades.

“It’s going to be chaos,” laughed Josh Labatos with Toytopia.

“I know they’ll have a lot of fun.”

A collection of rare retro arcade games are all free to play, meaning the young at heart will also surely enjoy.

READ MORE: Downtown Edmonton road closures for 2019 K-Days Parade

Back outside on the midway, we had to ask about the food — especially the weird stuff, like the Octo-lolly new to this year.

“Those are the gross ones, but people like to come and dare their friends to try,” said Lindsay Crowe with Northlands.

“A good one that’s coming is cotton candy tacos which is very interesting,” said Crowe.

And then there is the in-between — like the deep fried SnickleDog, complete with a pickle and Snickers bar.

“Which is kind of a very weird combination, so there’s kind of something for everyone,” said Crowe.

WATCH: (July 28, 2018) K-Days exclusively serves Alberta craft beer