Edmonton police officer faces charge related to sharing an ‘intimate image’

A 12-year member of the Edmonton Police Service is facing one charge related to the sharing of an intimate image, the EPS announced Thursday.

According to the news release, the image was allegedly shared in Edmonton September, 2018.

EPS says the charge against Const. Samuel Sanson is connected to a non-work-related incident.

“The charges follow an in-depth investigation by the EPS Professional Standards Branch which was subsequently reviewed by Alberta Justice,” the news release from EPS said.

Sanson is currently on leave.

